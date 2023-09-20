Thane: Rickshaw driver held for killing 62-year-old doctor in Mumbra

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested an autorickshaw driver for killing a 62-year-old doctor. The rickshaw driver allegedly killed the sexagenarian doctor by smashing his head with a stone, a police official said on Wednesday.

Representative Image

The murder, according to a report in news agency PTI, happened on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The accused and the deceased had turbulent relations owing to a financial issue.

Police personnel of Shil Dayghar police station said that the body of the doctor, identified as Siraj Ahmed Manjur Khan, was found at Phadkepada on Tuesday morning and his head and face were smashed. The police then sent his body to a government hospital for a post-mortem and promptly a probe was launched.

While investigating the case, the police found that the doctor who was killed and the rickshaw driver, identified as Wasim Sattar Memon (44) were at loggerheads over some financial issue.

The police, while reviewing and examining the CCTV footage, found out that the driver had abducted the deceased around 1 am on Tuesday and took him to an isolated spot. He then killed the doctor by smashing his head with a stone, a police official said adding that they are conducting further investigation in the case.

