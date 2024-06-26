Thane robbery accused on run for 28 years arrested

The Thane robbery accused, Ramesh Ishwarlal Solanki, was nabbed from Penkar Pada at Dahisar Check Naka on Monday

The police on Wednesday said that a 59-year-old man on the run for 28 years after being accused in several cases of robbery has been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The Thane robbery accused, Ramesh Ishwarlal Solanki, was nabbed from Penkar Pada at Dahisar Check Naka on Monday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal told PTI.

There was several complaints in 1996 of some persons robbing people at public places and bus stops by cutting their bags and slitting their trousers in the Mira Bhayander area, he said, reported PTI.

Cases had been registered in this connection at the Kashimira police station and two persons were then arrested, but Solanki, who was the main Thane robbery accused, was on the run, he said, reported PTI.

During the probe, the police worked on several leads, including technical and intelligence inputs, and got a tip that the accused was residing at Malad in Malvani area of neighbouring Mumbai and was to come to the Dahisar Check Naka, the official said, reported PTI.

Based on the information, the police laid a trap and caught the man when he arrived at the spot on Monday, he said.

During his interrogation, it came to light that a number of cases had also been registered against in Mumbai and Gujarat, the police added.

In another case, police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a 32-year-old married woman he was in a relationship with at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The accused, identified as Shekar Kadam, was arrested for strangling the woman on Monday at Phoolpada in Virar, senior police inspector Vijay Pawar told PTI.

The action was taken based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's husband.

"The woman and her husband resided with their two children, while the accused had been living with his wife and daughter near the victim's house since the last few years," the official told PTI.

Over the time, the accused started frequenting the victim's house, due to which her husband started doubting her character. He then asked his wife not to meet Kadam. When the latter got to know about it, he threatened him, they added, reported PTI.

The complainant said his wife also told him about her love affair with the accused.

As per the FIR, the accused went to the victim's house on Monday afternoon and was there till evening, during which they quarrelled and he allegedly strangulated her to death, the police official said.

(With inputs from PTI)