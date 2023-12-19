Breaking News
Thane run over case Trio who assaulted influencer get bail

Thane run-over case: Trio who assaulted influencer get bail

Updated on: 19 December,2023 06:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Arrested on Sunday, bureaucrat’s son, friends were charged with bailable offences after they allegedly beat up, ran over 26-year-old woman in Thane

Ashwajit Gaikwad and Priya Singh


Key Highlights

  1. Accused trio, held for assaulting influencer, secured bail after furnishing bond of Rs 15k
  2. They were booked under bailanle sections of Indian Penal Code
  3. Ashwajit Gaikwad, his friends allegedly assaulted Singh and ran his SUV over her

After their arrest by the Thane police on Sunday, Ashwajit Gaikwad, son of Anilkumar Gaikwad, managing director of MSRDC, and his companions Romil Patil and Sagar Shelke, were released on bail on Monday in the assault case of social media influencer Priya Singh. Ashwajit and his friends allegedly assaulted Singh and ran Ashwajit’s SUV over her in Thane on December 11.

