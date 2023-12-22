Thane: Two arrested with ambergris worth Rs 3 crore

On Friday, police in Thane arrested two people for possessing ambergris worth around Rs 3 crore. Officers intercepted the duo near a local hotel in Wagle Estate after receiving information.

On Friday, police in Thane, arrested two people for possessing ambergris worth around Rs 3 crore. Officers intercepted the duo near a local hotel in Wagle Estate after receiving information.

Senior Inspector Kirankumar Kabadi revealed that the men were carrying a sack containing the valuable substance derived from the bile duct of the sperm whale. Ambergris is known as "floating gold" and is highly sought after in the world's luxury perfume markets.

He added that they received tip-off about two persons arriving near a hotel in their jurisdiction to sell smuggled goods and intercepted the men when they reached the spot with a sack. A search revealed that the Raigad district natives had ambergris worth crores.

Due to the sperm whale's protected status, the police have charged the pair under the Indian Penal Code and the Wildlife (Protection) Act. This Act makes it illegal in India to sell, possess, or trade ambergris.

In another incident from Friday morning, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recently uncovered yet another wildlife smuggling attempt at Mumbai's international airport, the agency stated in a statement to the media.

In their communique, the DRI stated that their sleuths of the Mumbai Zonal Unit intercepted a person who arrived from Bangkok at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on December 20, 2023, based on intelligence received.

During search of his check-in baggage, they discovered 09 ball pythons (python regius) and 02 corn snakes (pantherophis guttatus) concealed within packets of biscuits and cakes; these reptiles were seized under the Customs Act of 1962.

Reportedly, the officials from Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Western Region, Navi Mumbai, aided with identification of the seized animals. Since the species were non-native, and imported in violation of CITES and import policies, the Regional Deputy Director of the WCCB, WR issued a detention and deportation order directing these reptiles be returned to Bangkok for better survival. Meanwhile. the transporter of these exotic species was arrested.

Further investigation and searches are under progress, the officials added in their statement. They also stated that the operation is manifestation of DRI's ability to dismantle burgeoning syndicates involved in the smuggling of exotic flora and fauna in violation of the law of the land.

