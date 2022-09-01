Breaking News
Thane: Two Bhiwandi Police officials acquitted in custody torture, abetment of suicide case

Updated on: 01 September,2022 01:35 PM IST  |  Thane
Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

As per the prosecution, the two, attached to Nizampura police station, had detained a minor boy on June 20, 2014 in connection with a gold theft case. The boy hanged himself in his house on June 21 after being let off

Representational Pic


Two police officials from Bhiwandi were acquitted in a custody torture and abetment of suicide case by a local court. Additional Sessions Judge AM Shete, in his order acquitted Dheeraj Khairmode (35) and Jalinder Bhojne (37), both were charged under sections 330, 342 and 306 of the IPC, as per PTI.


As per the prosecution, the two, attached to Nizampura police station, had detained a minor boy on June 20, 2014 in connection with a gold theft case.

The boy hanged himself in his house on June 21 after being let off, following which Khairmode and Bhojne were accused of torturing him in custody, due to which he committed suicide., according to the PTI. 


However, the court order said the post mortem report did not provide information of external injuries on the victim.

It also said the two policemen were discharging their duties by bringing the teen boy, who was a suspect in a gold theft case, to the police station for questioning.

Advocate Gajanan Chavan appeared for the two policemen.

(with PTI inputs) 

 

