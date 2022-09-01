Mumbai Police step up security measures amid festive season, extern 11 people from eastern suburbs

Those externed have records in police stations including Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, Chunabhatti and Tilak Nagar Police stations respectively, an official said
Representational Pic
The Mumbai Police began taking preventive action to avoid any untoward action during the festive season. The Zone 6 of the Mumbai Police externed as many as 11 people who had serious criminal records.
According to the police, 11 people who have been externed belong to two different groups and have similar kinds of offences registered against them. The local cops from Zone 6 compiled their previous records in which it was found that the accused had been allegedly repeating serious criminal offences and hence a decision was taken to extern them.
Also Read: 74 roads closed for traffic, parking restrictions at 114 places in Mumbai
"Those externed have records in police stations including Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, Chunabhatti and Tilak Nagar Police stations respectively," an official said.