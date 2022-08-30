Ganeshotsav: 74 roads closed for traffic, parking restrictions at 114 places in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police has set up as many as five Traffic Police Control Rooms at important immersion places

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

As the city gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi, the Mumbai Traffic Police has made arrangements for smooth flow of traffic and to prevent inconvenience to the commuters.

The Mumbai Police has set up as many as five Traffic Police Control Rooms at important immersion places including Girgaon Chowpathy, Shivaji Park Chowpathy, Juhu beach, Malad-Malvani T Junction and Ganesh Ghat in Powai. Traffic Police is also stationing watch towers at strategic places for monitoring and regulating traffic flow during procession and immersion, the police said.

Arrangement for barricading at important roads has also been done to segregate procession crowd and people returning from after processions for safety purposes. Cranes are being stationed at strategic locations to handle contingencies in the event of breakdowns of vehicles, the traffic police said.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have also issued a notification regarding traffic related restrictions in the city on September 1 for One and half day Ganpati immersion, September 4, fifth day Ganpati immersion, September 5, Gauri Ganpati immersion, September 6, seventh day, Ganpati immersion, 9 September, Anant Chaturdashi Immersion from 12 pm to till 6:00 am (for all the above days).

The restrictions imposed include-

- Closure of vehicular traffic on 74 roads.

- One way vehicular movement on 54 roads.

- Ban on Goods vehicles total 57 roads.

- Parking restrictions at 114 places.

Apart from these, the police said, the traffic restriction will be implemented during Ganesh Visarjan as the need may arise.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have also appealed to the people to abide by the said regulations and cooperate with the Traffic Police to make the festival a 'smooth enjoyable' event for all the citizens.

