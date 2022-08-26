Mumbai Traffic Police issues prohibitory orders ahead of Ganeshotsav

This year, the festival commences on August 31 and the Mumbaikars will be celebrating the festival without any Covid restrictions

As the city gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav, one of the biggest festivals in the state, the Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday issued prohibitory orders for heavy vehicles for smooth traffic flow.

The order issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (H.Q. and Central), Mumbai Traffic Police mentions that In order to prevent obstruction, and inconvenience to the public and to maintain a smooth flow of vehicular traffic and procession in greater Mumbai the order has been issued.

The order mentions, "On the occasion of Ganapati Immersions days in Mumbai city that is on September 1 (one and half day Ganapati immersion), September 4 (fifth day Ganapati immersion), September 5 (Gauri Ganapati immersion), September 6 (seventh day Ganapati immersion) from 11 am to 1 am next day and on September 9 i.e Anant Chaturdashi Ganapati immersion day from 10.00 am to 6 am next day, entry of heavy vehicles on the road in greater Mumbai shall be prohibited."

Every year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated with much fanfare across Maharashtra and other states of the country. This year, the festival commences on August 31 and the Mumbaikars will be celebrating the festival without any Covid restrictions. Prior to the festive season, the state CM Eknath Shinde had announced that there would be no restrictions on festivals this year.

