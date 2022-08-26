Breaking News
Haryana: 6 members of family found dead at home
Pilot of prominent airline fails drug test; DGCA removes him from flight duty
Mumbai reports 679 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Maharashtra reports 1,846 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver on some road stretches for Ganeshotsav
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Two teens fight in public over common boyfriend in Paithan

Maharashtra: Two teens fight in public over common boyfriend in Paithan

Updated on: 26 August,2022 06:28 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

Top

One of the girls arrived at the bus stand with the boy and when the other girl found out about this, she too reached the spot

Maharashtra: Two teens fight in public over common boyfriend in Paithan

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two 17-year-old girls allegedly engaged in a tussle over a boy in public in Maharashtra's Paithan district, police said on Wednesday.


The incident took place at a crowded bus stand in Paithan on Wednesday morning, an official said.

One of the girls arrived at the bus stand with the boy and when the other girl found out about this, she too reached the spot, he said.


Also Read: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing on suit against Baba Ramdev

The girls had an argument that escalated into a tussle, while the boy managed to escape from the scene during the fight, the official said.

The girls were eventually taken to a police station and were released after counselling, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK