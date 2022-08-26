Maharashtra: One killed, five injured in highway accident in Nashik

The jeep was on its way to Nashik from Mumbai when it rammed into the truck

Representative image

A 30-year-old man was killed and five others injured when a jeep hit a truck on a highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place around 2.45 am near Vilholi on Mumbai-Agra Highway, an official said.

The jeep was on its way to Nashik from Mumbai when it rammed into the truck, he said.

Vishwajeet Sogra, a resident of Indore in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, who was driving the jeep died on the spot, while five other occupants of the vehicle sustained serious injuries, the official said.

Locals and police personnel took the injured to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, he added.

