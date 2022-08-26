Breaking News
Haryana: 6 members of family found dead at home
Pilot of prominent airline fails drug test; DGCA removes him from flight duty
Mumbai reports 679 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Maharashtra reports 1,846 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver on some road stretches for Ganeshotsav
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra One killed five injured in highway accident in Nashik

Maharashtra: One killed, five injured in highway accident in Nashik

Updated on: 26 August,2022 03:36 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

The jeep was on its way to Nashik from Mumbai when it rammed into the truck

Maharashtra: One killed, five injured in highway accident in Nashik

Representative image


A 30-year-old man was killed and five others injured when a jeep hit a truck on a highway in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, police said.


The accident took place around 2.45 am near Vilholi on Mumbai-Agra Highway, an official said.

The jeep was on its way to Nashik from Mumbai when it rammed into the truck, he said.


Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray announces Sena's alliance with Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade

Vishwajeet Sogra, a resident of Indore in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, who was driving the jeep died on the spot, while five other occupants of the vehicle sustained serious injuries, the official said.

Locals and police personnel took the injured to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news nashik maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK