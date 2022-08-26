Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai FDA seizes 1264 kg of tea in Masjid Bunder

Mumbai: FDA seizes 1,264 kg of tea in Masjid Bunder

Updated on: 26 August,2022 04:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

The raw tea bags without a brand name were stored in the godown which did not have the requisite license for sale, the FDA officials stated

Seized tea bags by FDA Maharashtra. Pic/FDA


Maharashtra’s Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) seized tea bags that were being sold without an FSSAI license in Masjid Bunder. The 1,264 kg stock of tea worth over Rs 2.03 lakh was seized during a raid in a godown in Narsi Natha Street, Masjid Bunder.


The raw tea bags without a brand name were stored in the godown which did not have the requisite license for sale, the FDA officials stated.

“Based on the information received, a team comprising of food safety inspectors raided premises situated at Narsi Natha street on Thursday. During the investigation, it was observed that the packaging of tea done by M/s Mohammed Ismail Chohan, Khajurwala Chamber, Masjid Bunder, was found to be stored for sale. The seized tea has been suspected to be of sub-standard quality and prepared under unhygienic conditions. It is also suspected to be prepared without an FSSAI license. Further investigation is going on,” said, FDA Joint Commissioner (Food), Mumbai region.


Four tea samples have been taken for analysis.

“We have taken all records and a few samples are taken for further testing and analysis, the remaining stock of the rapid kits worth Rs 2.03 lakh were seized. After the analysis results are out, we will prosecute the matter further,” added FDA official added.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra food and drug administration

