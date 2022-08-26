Maharashtra reports 1,846 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.02 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at1.83 per cent
On Friday, Maharashtra recorded 1,846 new Covid-19 cases, while four more patients died due to the infection, according to the state health department.
Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.02 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at1.83 per cent.
As per the bulletin, of the total new cases, the highest 1,218 were from the Mumbai administrative circle, followed by Pune (353), Nagpur (87), Nashik (76), Kolhapur (53), Akola (18), Latur (24) and Aurangabad (17) circles. An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.
Around 2,240 patients recovered from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 11,871 active cases, it said.
Out of 8,39,92,876 laboratory samples 80,93,122 have been tested positive (09.64%) for Covid-19 until today.