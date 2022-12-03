Thane: Two booked for extortion in Ulhasnagar

According to the complaint, a man visited a commercial building developed by the complainant and asked him to pay Rs 50 lakh

Omie Kalani (L) and CCTV grab of the man who came with the notice. Pics/ Navneet Barhate

Ulhasnagar cops have booked Omie Kalani, son of ex-MLA and strongman Pappu Kalani and one more for allegedly attempting to extort money from a developer.

According to the complaint, a man visited a commercial building developed by the complainant and asked him to pay Rs 50 lakh. He alleges that the building was developed after forging documents and will be demolished if the developer does not pay money to them. Team Omie Kalani has refuted the claim and said this is fabricated complaint to book someone from Kalani in criminal case.

The complainant is 29-year-old Dhiraj Wadhariya, a developer, son of a ex-corporator, residing in Ulhasnagar. He developed a ground plus three-storey commercial building in Ulhasnagar which got occupancy certificate in July 2020. Wadhariya had applied to construct two more floors and had applied to revise the plan, but due to objections it was not approved.

On December 1, Wadhariya received a call from one of the shop owners from his building that, a man has arrived at the building and had been told to receive a notice written on a letter pad mentioning 'Team Omie Kalani'. When asked about who has sent the notice, the man replied saying 'Team Omie Kalani' and dialled a number on mobile.

Also read: Mumbai: Liquor shops, bars in Dadar and nearby areas to remain shut on Dec 6

"The notice mentioned that, my father has done forgery in records and developed this illegal building and it needs to be demolished. The man gave the mobile phone to one of the shop owners. The man on the other end of the call identified himself as Thackrey and claimed he is talking from Kalani's bungalow" told Wadhariya in his statement to police.

Thackeray told shop owner to sign the duplicate copy as received and give it to man. But shop owner refused to sign and told he will just accept the notice. Wadhariya asked the man from where he has come man replied, "I have come from Team Omie Kalani's office and you should tell your father that, if he doesn't pay R50 Lakh to Omie Kalani, the building will be demolished", and man left from the building.

Dhiraj Wadhariya narrated the incident to his father who advised him to get complaint registered with police. Eventually, he visited police station and registered a complaint against Omie Kalani and a unknown person. An FIR was lodged against both under IPC action 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 34 (common in tention) in Ulhasnagar police station.

Manoj Lassi, the official spokesperson of Team Omie Kalani refuted the allegations levelled by complainant. "This is an another attempt to frame someone from Kalani family by present government. Even last week they tried to do same but the attempt was foiled as we had evidences. The complainant alleges extortion has developed the building by forging documents and Omie Kalani's wife has repeatedly raised her voice against it. Hence, the complaint filed a police complaint to stop them from following the matter," he added.

Omie Kalani's wife Pancham Kalani was also elected as mayor in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. Kalani family has a stronghold in the municipal corporation and Ulhasnagar area.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 8 + 3 Submit Request