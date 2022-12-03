×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Government to audit 10 per cent institutes overseen by FRA
Mumbai: Vikhroli connector to suffer another delay due to space crunch
Mumbai: Exams on Monday, but students yet to receive hall tickets
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab used Chinese chopper, reveals narco test
Mumbai: Western Railway records rise in suicides on tracks

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Liquor shops bars in Dadar and nearby areas to remain shut on December 6

Mumbai: Liquor shops, bars in Dadar and nearby areas to remain shut on December 6

Updated on: 03 December,2022 01:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

The circular issued by the Mumbai Collector on November 30 stated that it is Babasaheb Ambedkar's 66th "Mahaparinirvan Divas" and people will visit Chaityabhoomi every year. Hence, it has been declared as a ‘dry day’

Mumbai: Liquor shops, bars in Dadar and nearby areas to remain shut on December 6

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Liquor shops and bars in Dadar and its nearby areas have been asked to remain shut on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary on December 6, according to a circular issued by Mumbai Collector Rajeev Nivatkar.


Pravin Tambe, deputy superintendent of the state excise department, informed this is an annual occurrence.



The circular issued by the Mumbai Collector on November 30 stated that it is Babasaheb Ambedkar's 66th "Mahaparinirvan Divas" and people will visit Chaityabhoomi every year. Hence, it has been declared as a ‘dry day’.


“I request that all liquor shops and beer bars in the area of Chaityabhoomi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan remain shut from 05.12.2022 to 06.12.2022,” the Mumbai Collector said in the circular.

Also Read: Mahaparinirvan Diwas: ‘Let’s give the best to our guests'

Liquor shops and bars in Dadar, Shivaji Park, Mahim, Dharavi, Sion, all areas up to Curry Road Station, Worli Sea Face, Worli Koliwada to Sangam Nagar and Sion Koliwada, Kings Circle, Wadala, Sewri, Kalachowki and Bhoiwada will remain shut on December 6, as per the circular.

While talking to Mid-Day.com, Dilip Giyanani, chairman of the Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association (MWMA), said, “We have not received any order yet. But, the order is issued every year because there are religious sentiments attached to the day. So, we respect that. Even if we receive the order a day or two days prior, we have to accept it.” 

Giyanani further added that it affects the business in that particular area. “There is only inconvenience to a few vendors, but a majority of them are not affected. Even if there was no ‘dry day’, it is difficult to manage the crowd on that day, because so many people are pouring in from across the country and are stationed in those areas. I remember, years ago, even though there was no ‘dry day’ people used to keep wine shops closed in those areas. It is that crowded,” he shared.

Is Mumbai`s air pollution bothering you?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news dadar babasaheb ambedkar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK