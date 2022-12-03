Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Malad

The BMC said that the fire broke out in a closed room on the third floor of the ground plus 21 storey residential building near Jankalyan Nagar in Malad West
Representative image. Pic/Istock
A fire broke out in a residential building in Malad West on Saturday afternoon. According to the BMC officials, it is a level one fire.
The BMC said that the fire broke out in a closed room on the third floor of the ground plus 21 storey residential building near Jankalyan Nagar in Malad West.
Also Read: Mumbai Police recovers body of 29-year-old man in Mahim with several stab wounds
The incident was reported at 11.04 am. The fire was extinguished at 11:15 am, the civic body said.
According to the BMC, the incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.