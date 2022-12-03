×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Government to audit 10 per cent institutes overseen by FRA
Mumbai: Vikhroli connector to suffer another delay due to space crunch
Mumbai: Exams on Monday, but students yet to receive hall tickets
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab used Chinese chopper, reveals narco test
Mumbai: Western Railway records rise in suicides on tracks

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Fire breaks out in residential building in Malad

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Malad

Updated on: 03 December,2022 12:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The BMC said that the fire broke out in a closed room on the third floor of the ground plus 21 storey residential building near Jankalyan Nagar in Malad West

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Malad

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A fire broke out in a residential building in Malad West on Saturday afternoon. According to the BMC officials, it is a level one fire.


The BMC said that the fire broke out in a closed room on the third floor of the ground plus 21 storey residential building near Jankalyan Nagar in Malad West.



Also Read: Mumbai Police recovers body of 29-year-old man in Mahim with several stab wounds


The incident was reported at 11.04 am. The fire was extinguished at 11:15 am, the civic body said.

According to the BMC, the incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

 

Will AAP give a tough fight to BJP in Gujarat elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news malad brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK