Mumbai: Police recovers body of 29-year-old man in Mahim with several stab wounds

Updated on: 03 December,2022 12:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The CCTV footage from the spot was being examined. Police also confirmed multiple stab wounds on the body with sharp-edged objects

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai Police on Saturday said a body of a 29-year-old youth with several stab wounds has been found from the city's Mahim area.


"On Friday morning, we got the news that a young man was lying in a pool of blood on MMC Road, Mahim. Police reached the spot and took the young man to a hospital. However, he was declared brought dead," the Mahim police statement said.



It added that the deceased has been identified as Akash Sanjay Bhalerao, a Dharavi resident.


The CCTV footage from the spot was being examined. Police also confirmed multiple stab wounds on the body with sharp-edged objects.

A case has been registered against an unknown person at the Mahim police station under section 302 of IPC, and the lookout for the accused has been initiated.

The investigation is underway. Further information is awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

