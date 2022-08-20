Breaking News
FIR registered after Mumbai police receive threat of '26/11-like' attack

Updated on: 20 August,2022 08:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

The messages were received on WhatsApp on a helpline number of traffic police's Worli control room around 10.59 pm and 11.08 pm on Friday

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


An FIR has been filed against an unknown person at Worli Police station after traffic police received text messages warning of a "26/11-like" attack on Mumbai. The traffic police after receiving the text messages filed a complaint at Worli Police station. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch is investigating the matter.


The messages were received on WhatsApp on a helpline number of traffic police's Worli control room around 10.59 pm and 11.08 pm on Friday. The text messages received by the Mumbai Police came from a phone number that carried the country code of Pakistan.

A woman constable who read the messages immediately alerted her senior who then told higher-ranking officials about the messages. 


One of the numbers shared by the person issuing the threat belongs to an official from Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad. However, the official told Mumbai Police that, he has no clue how and why his number was mentioned in threat messages.

According to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, police have taken the messages seriously and assured that citizens' safety and security were their responsibility.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man, whose number was mentioned by the sender in his threat messages, was detained from Virar.

An FIR was filed in Worli Police station against an unknown person under IPC section 506(2) which reads criminal intimidation, threats to cause death or grievous hurt. The offences are non-cognisable and bailable but can attract jail for 7 years or a fine or both.

mumbai mumbai police mumbai news worli

