Text messages that warned of 26/11-like attack came from number with Pakistan code: Mumbai police chief

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, while addressing a press conference, said that after receiving the messages, the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the city police personnel have been put on alert

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. File Pic

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Saturday said that the text messages received by the city police threatening a "26/11-like" attack in Mumbai came from a phone number that carried the country code of Pakistan.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, while addressing a press conference, said that after receiving the messages, the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the city police personnel have been put on alert, reported PTI.

He said, "Police received messages around 11.30 pm on Friday, which threatened that a 26/11-like attack would be carried out in Mumbai and the city would be blown up. There was a mention of 26/11 attacks terrorist Ajmal Kasab and (deceased) Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the messages."

Also Read: Mumbai: Traffic Police get WhatsApp messages threatening '26/11-type' attack, cops launch probe

"It was also mentioned that some of their aides are working in India. Prima facie, the threat messages came from a number that has the country code of Pakistan," Phansalkar said.

While assuring that citizens' safety and security was their responsibility, he said that police have taken the messages seriously.

"Necessary measures are being taken to investigate the threat messages. We are alert on coastal security and are coordinating with the Coast Guard," he added.

He further informed that the 'Sagar Kavach' operation has been launched and coastal security been beefed up.

"Process to register the first information report (FIR) at Worli police station in on," he added.

Earlier in the day, a city police official told PTI that Mumbai police's traffic wing has received several text messages on its helpline number, threatening that a "26/11-like" attack will be carried out in the city by six persons and "preparations are on to blow up" the metropolis.

(With inputs from PTI)

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal