Hyderabad University professor arrested for molesting foreign student

The Cyberabad Police arrested a professor of the University of Hyderabad for allegedly molesting a foreign student from Thailand.

According to Police, the incident occurred on Friday when the girl student was called to the professor's residence on the pretext of giving her a book where the accused allegedly tried to molest her.

After the complaint was lodged, Cyberabad Police took the professor into custody.

K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur said, "The incident took place yesterday. The victim is a student at HCU. She was taken to the professor's home on the pretext of giving her a book and then there he tried to molest her. She was found crying by her friends and she revealed some facts. We have taken the complaint and the accused in custody. We will take remand of him. The student is a foreigner from Thailand."

Further investigation is underway.

