×
Breaking News
Mumbai: At 35.2 degrees Celsius, Santacruz was hottest place in subcontinent on Wednesday
Mumbai: 11 months, 3,960 cyber cases, only 245 cracked
Mumbai: 14 years after escaping law, ‘thief’ nabbed thanks to tattoo
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s narco test successful, say Delhi police
Mumbai: Parking plaza in busy Dadar now resembles a junkyard

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Shuttler Unnati Hooda enters quarters in Thailand

Shuttler Unnati Hooda enters quarters in Thailand

Updated on: 02 December,2022 09:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Odisha Open champion Unnati defeated 14th seed Nutchavee Sittiteeranan of Thailand 21-11, 21-19 in a round of 16 match

Shuttler Unnati Hooda enters quarters in Thailand

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Top seed Unnati Hooda entered the quarter-finals of the women’s singles U-17 category of the Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Junior Championships in Thailand on Thursday.


Odisha Open champion Unnati defeated 14th seed Nutchavee Sittiteeranan of Thailand 21-11, 21-19 in a round of 16 match.



Also Read: Unnati Hooda to face Dea Nur Fadilla in Round 2


In another women’s U-17 match, India’s Anmol Kharb was shown the door by Malaysia’s Dania Sofea 17-21, 21-19, 13-21.

In the U-15 women’s doubles, top seeds Tanvi Reddy and Durga Esha Kandrapu defeated local pair of Sunisa Lekjula and Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul 21-18 22-20 to enter the pre-quarterfinals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
badminton sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK