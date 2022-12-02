Shuttler Unnati Hooda enters quarters in Thailand

Odisha Open champion Unnati defeated 14th seed Nutchavee Sittiteeranan of Thailand 21-11, 21-19 in a round of 16 match

Top seed Unnati Hooda entered the quarter-finals of the women’s singles U-17 category of the Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Junior Championships in Thailand on Thursday.

In another women’s U-17 match, India’s Anmol Kharb was shown the door by Malaysia’s Dania Sofea 17-21, 21-19, 13-21.

In the U-15 women’s doubles, top seeds Tanvi Reddy and Durga Esha Kandrapu defeated local pair of Sunisa Lekjula and Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul 21-18 22-20 to enter the pre-quarterfinals.

