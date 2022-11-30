Unnati Hooda to face Dea Nur Fadilla in Round 2

In the U-17 women’s singles round of 64 match, Odisha Open champion Unnati thrashed Japan’s Misato Sasaki 21-11 21-5 in just 24 minutes. Unnati will face Indonesia’s Dea Nur Fadilla in the round of 32 match on Wednesday

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Top seed Unnati Hooda started her campaign in dominating fashion as seven Indians won their respective matches at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Tuesday.

