×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Government to audit 10 per cent institutes overseen by FRA
Mumbai: Vikhroli connector to suffer another delay due to space crunch
Mumbai: Exams on Monday, but students yet to receive hall tickets
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab used Chinese chopper, reveals narco test
Mumbai: Western Railway records rise in suicides on tracks

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > West Bengal Two killed several injured in blast near venue of TMCs Abhishek Banerjees rally

West Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally

Updated on: 03 December,2022 11:18 AM IST  |  Contai
PTI |

Top

The incident took place in Bhupatinagar area, only 1.5 km from Contai town where TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to address a public meeting on Saturday

West Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally

Representative image. Pic/Istock


At least two people were killed and several others injured in a blast near the venue of senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's scheduled rally in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, police said on Saturday.


The incident took place in Bhupatinagar area, only 1.5 km from Contai town where TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to address a public meeting on Saturday, a police officer said.



"The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday and two bodies were recovered on Saturday morning. A few others are injured.


"The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway but the impact was so powerful that the mud house with a thatched roof was blown off in the incident," the senior police officer of Contain sub-division said, adding a forensic team has reached the spot to collect samples.

Also read: Tamil Nadu: Madras HC bans mobile phones inside temple premises

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh held the TMC responsible for the incident and said that "only bomb-making industry is flourishing in the state".

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty questioned why was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee silent on such incidents and demanded a statement from her.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said it is very easy for the opposition to blame the ruling party in West Bengal without any evidence.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will AAP give a tough fight to BJP in Gujarat elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news west bengal trinamool congress

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK