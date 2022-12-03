Maharashtra: Shivaji Maharaj's descendent announces protest at Raigad fort against Governor Koshiyari's remark

At the Raigad Fort, Udayanraje Bhonsle has announced to launch 'Aakrosh' agitation to mark his protest

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Shivaji Maharaj's descendent Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle arrived at the Raigad Fort in Maharashtra on Saturday to express his protest against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi over their alleged remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

At the Raigad Fort, Udayanraje Bhonsle has announced to launch 'Aakrosh' agitation to mark his protest.

The Maharashtra Governor on November 19 stoked controversy as he called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an 'old idol'.

Addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on November 19, Governor Koshyari said, "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari."

This statement sparked a massive furore and drew censure from Maratha organisations and opposition leaders alike.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar slammed Koshyari over his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said that Maharashtra Governor has crossed "all limits".He further sought intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.

While addressing a press conference, Pawar had said "The Governor has crossed all limits. The President and the Prime Minister should intervene in this matter. It is wrong to give big posts to people who make irresponsible statements."

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendant Udayanraje Bhonsle also wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the governor's remarks demanding him to be sacked from the post.

"The statements made by the governor and the spokesperson of BJP are very contradictory to the beliefs of the nation it would only be appropriate if you could take measures to remove the Governor of Maharashtra. Your actions and deliberations in resolving this current standoff would go miles in restoring the confidence of the people of Maharashtra and the nation, that you stand in solidarity with the people's belief and faith in Chh. Shivaji Maharaj. Thanking you," read the letter.

