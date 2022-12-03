Thane records two new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 71

These cases were reported on Friday, and the active infection count in the district is 71

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Thane district of Maharashtra has reported two new coronavirus-positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 7,47,339, a health official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, and the active infection count in the district is 71, he said.

As no death was reported during the day, the toll remained unchanged at 11,967. The recovery count has reached 7,36,064, the official added.

