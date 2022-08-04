Breaking News
China using lending scam to destabilise India: Nepal police
Mumbaikars, brace for no water or 15 per cent cut in supply today
Mumbai: More than half of city's roads to be under construction for next 3 years
Maharashtra: Woman Shiv Sena office-bearer booked for using derogatory language against CM Eknath Shinde
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane FDA seizes rapid test kits being sold without license

Thane: FDA seizes rapid test kits being sold without license

Updated on: 04 August,2022 03:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

Top

The in-vitro diagnostic kits for health ailments such as malaria, dengue, HIV, hepatitis, and typhoid were stored in the unit which did not have the requisite license for sale as per Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Medical Devices Rules, 2017

Thane: FDA seizes rapid test kits being sold without license

Seized rapid test kits by FDA Maharashtra. Pic/FDA


Maharashtra’s Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials seized in-vitro diagnostic kits (rapid test kits) which were being sold without license in the Thane region. The stock of diagnostic kits worth Rs 12.40 lakh was seized during a raid at a unit in Shilphata area, Thane.

The in-vitro diagnostic kits for health ailments such as malaria, dengue, HIV, hepatitis, and typhoid were stored in the unit which did not have the requisite license for sale as per Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Medical Devices Rules, 2017, the FDA officials said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Chembur residents take ill owing to worm-infested water


“Based on the information received at Intelligence branch of FDA Maharashtra, a team comprising of drugs inspectors raided premises located at Bharat Eco Vista, Shilphata, Thane on Tuesday. During the investigation, it was observed that the stock of rapid in-vitro diagnostic kits for malaria, hepatitis C virus, typhoid, syphilis test, HIV 1 and 2, and dengue manufactured by M/s Sidak Health Lifecare Bahadurgad, Haryana was found to be stored for sale,” said Ganesh Rokde, FDA Assistant Commissioner, Drugs department.

“There was no need to arrest anybody in the case. We have taken all records and a few representative samples of the kits are taken for further testing and analysis, the remaining stock of the rapid kits worth Rs 12.40 lakh was seized for the violation of Section 18c of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. After the analysis results are out, we will be prosecuting the matter further,” added FDA official Rokde.

mumbai mumbai news thane food and drug administration maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK