Updated on: 03 August,2022 07:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent

Maharashtra logs 1,932 Covid-19 cases, seven deaths

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,932 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths, the state health department said.

Out of 8,32,80,882 laboratory samples 80,52,103 have been tested positive (09.67 per cent) for Covid-19 until today. Presently, there are 12,321 active cases in the state.

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 434 new coronavirus cases and one death.


The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent.

With 2,187 patients recovered from Covid-19 infection since previous evening, the total of recovered patients rose to 78,91,665.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.01 per cent.

