Maharashtra logs 1,932 Covid-19 cases, seven deaths

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,932 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths, the state health department said.

Out of 8,32,80,882 laboratory samples 80,52,103 have been tested positive (09.67 per cent) for Covid-19 until today. Presently, there are 12,321 active cases in the state.

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 434 new coronavirus cases and one death.

With 2,187 patients recovered from Covid-19 infection since previous evening, the total of recovered patients rose to 78,91,665.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.01 per cent.