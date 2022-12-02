Covid-19: Mumbai reports five new cases

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the city's recovery rate was 98.3 per cent
Representative image. Pic/Istock
On Friday, Mumbai reported five Covid-19 cases and zero death, the civic body said.
"The recovery count increased by 18 in last 24 hours, leaving Mumbai with an active caseload of 58," said the BMC official.
So far, 1,85,68,152 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the city, including 2,599 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.