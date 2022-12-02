Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 50 new cases

The recovery count increased by 63 in the last 24 hours
Maharashtra on Friday reported 50 Covid-19 cases and zero death, a state's public health official said.
"The recovery count increased by 63 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 360 active case," the health bulletin mentioned.
State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent.
Out of 8,56,64,051 laboratory samples 81,35,900 have been tested positive (09.50 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.