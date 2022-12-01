×
Maharashtra reports 50 new Covid-19 cases

Updated on: 01 December,2022 07:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The recovery count increased by 72 in the last 24 hours

Maharashtra reports 50 new Covid-19 cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 50 new Covid-19 cases and zero death, a health official said.


"The recovery count increased by 72 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 373 active case," the health bulletin mentioned.



State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent.

Out of 8,56,54,208 laboratory samples 81,35,850 have been tested positive (09.50 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.

