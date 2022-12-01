×
Thane: Nine-year-old girl found dead with throat slit, teenage boy detained on murder charge

The body was found in the premises of a housing complex near Kalyan railway station, although she was not a resident there

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A nine-year-old girl was found dead with her throat slit in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, following which a teenage boy was detained on the charge of murdering her, a police official said.


The body was found in the premises of a housing complex near Kalyan railway station, although she was not a resident there, the Mahatma Phule police station official said.



"The residents of the society alerted the police and her body was sent for post-mortem. We have registered a case of murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions," he said.


Based on the CCTV footage in the area, we detained a 15-year-old boy, who allegedly killed the child after her father scolded him, the official said.

The victim and the accused are seen together in some CCTV grabs and the crime may have taken place around 4 am on Thursday, he said.

It is also suspected that the girl was raped before being murdered, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

