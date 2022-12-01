×
Breaking News
?news-india-news-article-breakingnews">Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > NIA takes over Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast case

NIA takes over Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast case

Updated on: 01 December,2022 07:10 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

In the incident, which took place under the Kankanadi police station area, the auto driver and alleged prime suspect Shariq were injured

NIA takes over Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast case

Smoke seen in CCTV camera footage from a nearby area, in Mangaluru. File Pic/PTI


The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe into the November 19 Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast that injured two, including the prime suspect, officials said on Thursday.


The Islamic Resistance Council (IRC), a little known outfit, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the blast, saying one of its "Mujahid brothers Mohammed Shariq" attempted to attack a "Hindutva Temple in Kadri".



In the incident, which took place under the Kankanadi police station area, the auto driver and alleged prime suspect Shariq were injured.


Police had called it an act of terrorism, invoking a stringent provision of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and held the passenger, Shariq, responsible for the incident.

The Karnataka government wrote to the Union home ministry for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident.

Also Read: Maharashtra: IAF helicopter makes 'precautionary' landing in Baramati; crew safe

"As this is a scheduled offence under section 6 of the NIA Act, 2008, the matter is being submitted for further necessary action," the government wrote to the home ministry recommending the probe by the agency.

Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood had said the NIA and other central agencies are already working with the state police in cracking the case from day one even before getting a formal direction from the Centre.

For the "premature explosion" that led to Shariq's arrest, the IRC in a message, which went viral on social media, said such possibilities exist with "all military and subversive operations".

Reacting to the message, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar had said police are verifying the genuineness of the avowed organisation and veracity of the contents of the message. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will AAP give a tough fight to BJP in Gujarat elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news mangalore karnataka

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK