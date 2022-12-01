IAF helicopter makes 'precautionary' landing in Maharashtra's Baramati; crew safe

According to Pune district police officials, the chopper made the precautionary landing at around 10.30 am

Representative image. Pic/Istock

"A Chetak helicopter of the IAF carried out a precautionary landing in an open area short of Baramati airfield today due to a suspected technical issue. The crew and aircraft were safe. Recovery of the helicopter was underway," Wing Commander Ashish Moghe, public relations officer (PRO) of the IAF, said.

According to Pune district police officials, the chopper made the precautionary landing at around 10.30 am.

Also Read: Voting ends in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

The helicopter took off for its destination at 1 pm after the technical issue was resolved, they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.