Voting ends in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Updated on: 01 December,2022 06:40 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI

While the final voting figures were awaited, 48.48 per cent turn-out was recorded till 3 pm

Voting ends in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

People cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Shiyalbet village in Amreli district Pic/PTI


Voting ended for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions at 5 pm on Thursday.


While the final voting figures were awaited, 48.48 per cent turn-out was recorded till 3 pm, the Election Commission said.



Barring a few minor incidents and some reports of problems in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the voting process, which commenced at 8 am, remained largely peaceful.


The second phase of elections will be held on December 5 and results will be announced on December 8.

