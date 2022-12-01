Measles outbreak: Mumbai logs 23 new cases

As per the BMC data, 45 new measles patients were admitted to hospitals in Mumbai on Thursday
Representative image. Pic/Istock
On Thursday, Mumbai reported 23 new measles cases and zero death, as per the BMC's health bulletin.
As per the BMC data, 45 new measles patients were admitted to hospitals in Mumbai on Thursday and around 83 suspected measles cases were found during the surveys.
There have been 37 measles outbreaks across the 24 civic wards.
"All cases of fever with rash are administered two doses of Vitamin-A," the BMC release said, adding that the second dose is given after 24 hours.