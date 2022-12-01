Mumbai: 28-year-old truck driver held from Gujarat for raping Worli woman

×
01 December,2022
The incident came to light when the 27-year-old woman got pregnant and delivered a child in Sion hospital in May

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 28-year-old truck driver has been arrested from Gujarat's Bharuch for allegedly raping a Worli resident on the pretext of marriage.


"The accused and the victim were in touch since March last year through a dating app. The truck driver visited Mumbai two times and raped her in a guesthouse in Worli," the Bhoiwada police station official said.



"The incident came to light when the 27-year-old woman got pregnant and delivered a child in Sion hospital in May. We were alerted by doctors there as the woman had failed to give satisfactory answers about the child's father," he said.

The Worli resident later filed a rape case at the Bhoiwada police station.

"She filed a rape case. and a probe found the man had stopped taking her calls after raping her. We sent a team to Vapi but he managed to flee. Later, through technical intelligence, the accused, who hails from Rajasthan, was held from an eatery in Bharuch," the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

