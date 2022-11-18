Mumbai: Two children dead, three hospitalised after drowning in Worli

An 8-year-old Kartik Choudhary and a 12-year-old Savita Pal, were declared brought dead on arrival
Two children died after drowning and three others were rescued by locals in Worli on Friday, the BMC said.
The incident took place in the afternoon, as per the information received by Mumbai Fire Brigade.
"All five children were rescued and shifted to a private hospital in a private vehicle before the arrival of Mumbai Fire Brigade," said BMC official.
An 8-year-old Kartik Choudhary and a 12-year-old Savita Pal, were declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors after they were shifted to a nearby hospital.
"As per the information shared by KEM hospital's CMO, a girl identified as Kartiki Gautam Patil, 13-year-old has been admitted and is in critical condition," the BMC official added.
Dr Ravi, a chief medical officer, at PD Hinduja Hospital has shared information about four injured minor children brought to the hospital. "While two minors were declared brought dead on arrival, Aryan Choudhary (10) and Om Chandrjit Pal (14) are admitted to the PICU ward and are in stable condition."