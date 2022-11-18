Mumbai local train update: No jumbo block on Western Railway suburban section on November 20

As per the information shared by Western Railway's PRO, there will be no Jumbo block on Sunday, November 20, 2022 over Western Railway’s Mumbai suburban section
The Western Railway (WR) will not carry out a jumbo block on Sunday, November 20.
"The Western Railway’s local services will run as per the normal weekday schedule, however, AC local services will run as per Sunday schedule," said a press release statement.