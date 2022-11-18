×
Mumbai local train update: No jumbo block on Western Railway suburban section on November 20

Updated on: 18 November,2022 04:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As per the information shared by Western Railway's PRO, there will be no Jumbo block on Sunday, November 20, 2022 over Western Railway’s Mumbai suburban section

Mumbai local train update: No jumbo block on Western Railway suburban section on November 20

File Photo


The Western Railway (WR) will not carry out a jumbo block on Sunday, November 20.


As per the information shared by Western Railway's PRO, there will be no Jumbo block on Sunday, November 20, 2022 over Western Railway’s Mumbai suburban section.



"The Western Railway’s local services will run as per the normal weekday schedule, however, AC local services will run as per Sunday schedule," said a press release statement.

mumbai mumbai news western railway mumbai local train

