Mumbai: Four suffer burn injuries due to chemical leak at Worli institute

The chemical leaked from a machine in the testing department of the institute, an official said

Representational Pic

Four persons, including two women, suffered burn injuries due to a chemical leak at a research institute located at Worli in Central Mumbai on Wednesday evening, a civic official said.

As per the preliminary information, the leaked chemical is Glycerine.

The chemical leaked from a machine in the testing department of the institute, the official said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Banned 10 years ago, gutkha, pan masala still easily available

"Four people suffered burn injuries. They were sent to nearby Jaslok Hospital and later transferred to Airoli burns hospital in Navi Mumbai after first aid".

Further details about the leak and the condition of the injured are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever