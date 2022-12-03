Mahaparinirvan Diwas: ‘Let’s give the best to our guests'

Clarity, amenities, organisation key factors as Shivaji Park readies to play host to Ambedkar followers, expected in city from tomorrow
Ambedkar followers stay at Shivaji Park during this time
The Mumbai traffic police has issued certain restrictions and route changes in the Dadar-Shivaji Park area for the 66th death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The anniversary falls on Tuesday December 6, with his followers congregating at Shivaji Park to commemorate the day at Chaitya Bhoomi. The followers are expected to start arriving by Sunday, December 4 and stay on till December 7. Attendance this time is expected to be robust, post two years of Covid-19.
Tarun Bhansali, Dadar resident who uses the Shivaji Park space daily, walking at the Park, going to his workspace and playing volleyball near the Mahatma Gandhi swimming pool, opined that clarity is key. “I welcome all Ambedkar followers to Shivaji Park. I think greater clarity from the time they disembark at Dadar station, to go towards the maidan and then Chaitya Bhoomi is important. There is confusion because followers are at times, not very clear where to go. There will be first-timers too, who are going to be quite lost as they arrive in the city.”
The police presence in earlier years
Guiding light
Bhansali explained, “We should begin with guidance at the station itself where exit points should have booths specifically for Ambedkar attendees. Here, personnel/volunteers must tell arrivals about how they can make their way to their destination. Instead of the plethora of political posters that flood the area, we must see that signage giving directions to the venue, drinking water, toilets, other facilities are not hidden by these posters of political leaders who will try to gain publicity any way they can.”
Bhansali, who had founded an initiative called ‘Green Dadar’ in 2017, planting saplings in the area in order to up the green factor here, is extremely invested in the space, as an action-oriented citizen. He said, “These are few days in which this always crowded place, sees a huge influx of persons from outside. Map out their path for them thoroughly and with detailed directions, and then man management becomes much easier.”
Prakash Nadar, Prabhadevi local who is differently-abled and a celebrity blood donor, having smashed records donating blood more than 100 times, can often be spotted traversing the space in his wheelchair. He stated, “More crowds on the roads definitely means tougher times, especially for people like me who get around on a wheelchair. Footpaths are not differently-abled friendly everywhere.”
He explained, “Yet, this is an important date and we understand the sentiment that brings people here. Well-regulated queues on one side of the road and traffic management will make things easier for us.”
Community spirit
Marathoner Naveen Hegde from Dadar had a message for fellow runners who wear out their soles on the Shivaji Park turf daily. We do see many more runners eating up the miles on the maidan’s perimeter as long-distance running is at fever pitch post COVID slowdowns. “Do not run for two-three days, keep these as recovery days or simply chart a new route,” said Hegde with a laugh. Hegde is at the forefront of the organisation of an annual 12-hour blood donation drive at Shivaji Park. He said, “I have lived here for more than a decade, I feel its rhythm in my blood." He added, “We, as part of the larger community have the capacity to give back instead of carping and complaining. So many people will be here for a short while, and we who are blessed to have this place for 360 days a year, have to give it up for barely three days, can join in helping volunteers in fact, during these days. We are part of the system and can get involved to benefit the people arriving.” Hegde said the machinery that comprises officials and organisers for this event must have, “better announcement systems, more dustbins, more mobile toilets at the venues, instead of sweeping statements from politicians blaring from megaphones as it is evident, they are eyeing votes.”