Mahaparinirvan Diwas: ‘Let’s give the best to our guests'

Clarity, amenities, organisation key factors as Shivaji Park readies to play host to Ambedkar followers, expected in city from tomorrow

Ambedkar followers stay at Shivaji Park during this time

The Mumbai traffic police has issued certain restrictions and route changes in the Dadar-Shivaji Park area for the 66th death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The anniversary falls on Tuesday December 6, with his followers congregating at Shivaji Park to commemorate the day at Chaitya Bhoomi. The followers are expected to start arriving by Sunday, December 4 and stay on till December 7. Attendance this time is expected to be robust, post two years of Covid-19.

Tarun Bhansali, Dadar resident who uses the Shivaji Park space daily, walking at the Park, going to his workspace and playing volleyball near the Mahatma Gandhi swimming pool, opined that clarity is key. “I welcome all Ambedkar followers to Shivaji Park. I think greater clarity from the time they disembark at Dadar station, to go towards the maidan and then Chaitya Bhoomi is important. There is confusion because followers are at times, not very clear where to go. There will be first-timers too, who are going to be quite lost as they arrive in the city.”

The police presence in earlier years

Guiding light

Bhansali explained, “We should begin with guidance at the station itself where exit points should have booths specifically for Ambedkar attendees. Here, personnel/volunteers must tell arrivals about how they can make their way to their destination. Instead of the plethora of political posters that flood the area, we must see that signage giving directions to the venue, drinking water, toilets, other facilities are not hidden by these posters of political leaders who will try to gain publicity any way they can.”

Also read: IndiGo's Kannur-Doha plane diverts to Mumbai

Bhansali, who had founded an initiative called ‘Green Dadar’ in 2017, planting saplings in the area in order to up the green factor here, is extremely invested in the space, as an action-oriented citizen. He said, “These are few days in which this always crowded place, sees a huge influx of persons from outside. Map out their path for them thoroughly and with detailed directions, and then man management becomes much easier.”

Prakash Nadar, Prabhadevi local who is differently-abled and a celebrity blood donor, having smashed records donating blood more than 100 times, can often be spotted traversing the space in his wheelchair. He stated, “More crowds on the roads definitely means tougher times, especially for people like me who get around on a wheelchair. Footpaths are not differently-abled friendly everywhere.”

He explained, “Yet, this is an important date and we understand the sentiment that brings people here. Well-regulated queues on one side of the road and traffic management will make things easier for us.”

Community spirit

Marathoner Naveen Hegde from Dadar had a message for fellow runners who wear out their soles on the Shivaji Park turf daily. We do see many more runners eating up the miles on the maidan’s perimeter as long-distance running is at fever pitch post COVID slowdowns. “Do not run for two-three days, keep these as recovery days or simply chart a new route,” said Hegde with a laugh. Hegde is at the forefront of the organisation of an annual 12-hour blood donation drive at Shivaji Park. He said, “I have lived here for more than a decade, I feel its rhythm in my blood." He added, “We, as part of the larger community have the capacity to give back instead of carping and complaining. So many people will be here for a short while, and we who are blessed to have this place for 360 days a year, have to give it up for barely three days, can join in helping volunteers in fact, during these days. We are part of the system and can get involved to benefit the people arriving.” Hegde said the machinery that comprises officials and organisers for this event must have, “better announcement systems, more dustbins, more mobile toilets at the venues, instead of sweeping statements from politicians blaring from megaphones as it is evident, they are eyeing votes.”

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 2 + 3 Submit Request