IndiGo's Kannur-Doha plane diverts to Mumbai

Updated on: 02 December,2022 10:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The airline said flight 6E-1715 was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An IndiGo plane flying from Kannur to Doha was diverted to the airport here on Friday due to a technical issue.


The airline said flight 6E-1715 was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution.



"The operating crew noticed a technical issue and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai for necessary maintenance. The passengers are being accommodated on an alternative aircraft for their onward journey," it said in a statement.


According to a senior DGCA official, the aircraft was diverted due to a hydraulic leak. Kannur is in Kerala.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft was not immediately available.

