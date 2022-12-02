×
Updated on: 02 December,2022 10:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

Roads in south Mumbai to be closed for traffic on December 3 and 4, diversions issued ahead of Indian Navy event

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday issued a list of road closures and traffic diversions in south Mumbai for the upcoming Indian Navy events on December 3 and 4. 


The traffic notification issued by Gaurav Singh, DCP, Traffic, south Mumbai said, the Indian Navy's event, 'Beating Retreat Ceremony' and 'Tattoo Ceremony' has been organised at the Gateway of India from December 1 to December 4. The main event will be held on December 3 and December 4 which could lead to considerable traffic congestion on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P. Kamchandani Marg, B.K. Boman Behram Marg, Adam Street and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg.



It said, in order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the said dates from 10.00 am to 10.00 pm, the following traffic arrangements are made - 

Road Closed 

The stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from the junction of Regal Junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles
proceeding on both bounds.

Alternative Route - From Regal Circle South bound - Mahakavi Bhushan Marg - Taj Palace - Boman Behram road - Alva Chowk - Electic House - SBS Road.

The stretch of Adam Street (Electric Pole No.AS-5) between Boman Behram Road junction and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg junction shall be closed for all types of
vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.

Alternative Route - From Boman Behram - Alva Chowk - Electric House - SBS Road.

The stretch of Mandlik Street to Boman Behram Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.

Alternative Route - Boman Behram road - Alva chowk - Electric House - SBS Road.

The stretch of Shahid Bhagatsingh Marg to Mahakavi Bhushan Marg junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.

Alternative Route - Regal Circle - SBS Road - Mandalik Road - Boman Behram Road- alva Chowk - Electric House SBS Road

The stretch of Bombay Presidency Club (Radio Club) to Adam Street junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.

Alternative Route - Azmi Road - Bhid Bhanjan Mandir - SBS Road.

