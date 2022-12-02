Mumbai: Delivery boy held for molesting Khar woman at her home

According to the police, the woman had approached the police on December 1, in her complaint she had alleged that she had placed an order for vegetables through an app based delivery service on November 30. She told the police that a delivery boy reached her house at around 3:15 pm while she was alone at home
Representational Pic
The Khar Police on Friday said that they have arrested a 43-year-old man, a Thane resident for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman at her residence in Khar west.
According to the police, the woman had approached the police on December 1, in her complaint, she alleged that she had placed an order for vegetables through an app-based delivery service on November 30. She told the police that a delivery boy reached her house at around 3:15 pm while she was alone at home.
The police said, while the woman was collecting her parcel, she noticed the man allegedly secretly recording her on his phone, she then confronted him and he entered into her house and held her hand. The woman raised an alarm after which the security staff of her building reached her residence for help.
The woman had also narrated her ordeal to the delivery service provider and the police on a social media platform.
"On her complaint, an FIR under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 341 (Wrongful restraint) of the IPC was registered by the Khar Police," an official said.
The police began investigating the matter and identified the suspect as Shahzade Shaikh, a resident of Mumbra in Thane. The police then traced and nabbed the culprit, the police said.
"He was arrested and was produced before a court which remanded him to police custody till December 3," the official added.
Earlier, on Thursday, the Mumbai Police had arrested two men for allegedly harassing and molesting a South Korean woman YouTuber in the Khar area.
The police had said that a video had gone viral on social media on Wednesday in which the woman was being allegedly sexually harassed by a man. In the video, the man can be seen attempting to forcefully kissing her and pulling her hand. The woman can be seen walking away, and a moment later the man along with his friend on a bike can be seen approaching the woman again.
Taking cognizance of the matter, the police registered an FIR and nabbed the culprits from Bandra on Thursday. The duo was produced before a court that remanded them in police custody, the police had said.