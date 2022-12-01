Mumbai traffic updates: Police issues restrictions ahead of Mahaparinirvan Diwas

The Mahaparinirvan Diwas will be observed on December 6 at Chaitya Bhoomi in Shivaji Park, Dadar

Representational Pic

Ahead of the 66th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar i.e Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday issued traffic diversions and traffic restrictions in Dadar.

The Mahaparinirvan Diwas will be observed on December 6 at Chaitya Bhoomi in Shivaji Park, Dadar.

The police said, large number of followers of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar will be visiting Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar from December 4 to December 7, due to which congregation at and around Shivaji Park is expected and the movement of vehicular traffic will be affected on adjoining roads in the vicinity of Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

The order issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP, Traffic (HQ and Central Mumbai) said, in order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public and to ensure smooth flow of traffic, following traffic restrictions shall be imposed from 6.00 am, December 5 till December 7.

One way and closure of roads around Dadar-

1. Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road shall be closed from Siddhivinayak Temple junction to Hinduja Hospital for vehicular traffic. However, Local residents can proceed by taking leftturn from Yes Bank Junction and shall proceed through Pandurang Naik Road towards Rajabade chowk.

2. North Bound of S.K. Bole Road shall be one way from Siddhivinayak Junction to Portuguse Churgh junction.that means there shall be no entry to vehicular traffic fromsouth bound of S.K. Bole road i.c. from Portugues church to Siddhivinayk Junction.

3. Rande Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular Traftic.

5. Dnyneshwar Mandir Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic

6. Jambhekar Maharaj Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic.

7. Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic.

8. M.B. Raut Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular Traffic.

9. Katariya Road shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic from LJ Road Shobha Hotel to Asavari Junction.

Also Read: Mumbai: Traffic movement to be slow in city and suburb on Dec 2

Entry to all types of heavy vehicles shall restricted on following roads-

-S.V. S. Road-from Mahim Junction to Hardikar Junction

- LJ. Road- Mahim junction to Gadkari Junction

- Gokhale Road- Gadkari Junction to Dhanmil Naka.

- Senapatai Bapat Road- Mahim Rly. Stn to Vadacha Naka

- From Tilak Bridge to all N.C. Kelkr road would be closed for vehicular traffic.

No Parking zone from 6.00 am Dec 5 to Dec 7

-Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road

-Dnyneshwar Mandir Road

- Jambhekar Maharaj Road- Ranade Road

- Keluskar Road South and North

- M.B. Raut Road

- Pandurang Naik Road

- N.C. Kelkar Road

- Dr. Vasantrao J Raath Road from SVS road to Amego Hotel.

- S.H. Palarkar Road from S.S. Road to Millerniyam Building.

- D.S. Babrekar Road from Suryavanshi Hall junction to Vision Creast Building.

- Kirti College lane from Kirti college Signal to Miramar Society.

- Kashinath Dhuru Road Kashinath Dhuru Junction to Aagar Bazar circle.

- LJ.Road from Shobha Hotel to Gadkari Junction.

- Hindu Colony Road No. 1 to 5 along Rajgruha Premises.

- Lakhamsing Nappu Road Hindu Colony Road No. 05 to Ruia College up to Dadkar Ground.

- Khareghat Road No. 05 to patkar Guruji Chowk.

-Lady Jahangir Road Ruia Junction to five Gardens and to St. Joseph School.

- R.A. Kidwai Road from Arora Junction to Lijjat Papad Junction.

- Nathalal Parekh Road from Saint Joseph School and to Khalsa College.

Parking would be available at-

- Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim and Dadar West.

- Kamagar Stadium (Senapati Banat Marg).

- India Bulls International Centre, (Senapati Bapat Road, Elphinstone).

- One India Bulls Centre, Jupiter Mill Compound, Elphinstone West.

- Kohinoor Square, Kohinoor Mill Compound, Dadar.

- Lodha, Kamla Mills Compound , Lower Parel.

- Five Gardens, Matunga East.

- Adenwala Road, Matunga East.

- Nathala Parekh Road, Matunga East.

- RAK chaar road, Wadala West.

