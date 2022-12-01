×
Mumbai: Traffic movement to be slow in city and suburb on Dec 2

Updated on: 01 December,2022 03:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai: Traffic movement to be slow in city and suburb on Dec 2

Traffic movement in the western suburbs and south Mumbai would be affected on December 2 due to a planned VIP movement, the Mumbai Traffic Police said on Thursday. 


According to an official statement by the Mumbai Traffic Police, due to a pre planned visit of VVIP in Mumbai, the traffic movement on December 2 would be slow between 11:00 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. 



The police said that the traffic movement will be slow around Santacruz, Vakola, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, around Air India building and Regal Theater circle. 

The Mumbai Traffic Police have advised the citizens to plan their commute accordingly.

