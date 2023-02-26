Thane: Woman arrested along with lover for stealing gold, cash worth Rs 15.46L from marital home

The probe began after a woman filed a complaint on December 25, 2017 that her daughter-in-law had run away with their neighbour after taking away 55 tolas of gold and cash from the house, Property Cell senior inspector Anand Ravrane said

A woman and her neighbour were arrested for allegedly eloping after stealing gold and cash cumulatively worth Rs 15.46 lakh in 2017, a Thane police official said on Sunday.

The probe began after a woman filed a complaint on December 25, 2017 that her daughter-in-law had run away with their neighbour after taking away 55 tolas of gold and cash from the house, Property Cell senior inspector Anand Ravrane said.

"The accused managed to change their names, get PAN and Aadhaar cards in the new names and evaded police by moving from Gokarna in Karnataka to Goa to Chiplun and other areas of Maharashtra's Konkan belt," he said.

The two were held recently on a tip off, he added.

In a separate incident in the city, two private security guards, including a woman, have been arrested over the allegations of conning a man in south Mumbai of over Rs 32 lakhs by posing as Sales Tax officers, the police said.

