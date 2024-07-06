Thane: Woman booked for forging police permission documents for serial shooting

The incident came to light when a constable handling the police desk for such permission saw a serial being filmed along the arterial GB Road

A woman was booked in Thane on Saturday for allegedly fabricating police permission documents for shooting a Marathi serial, an official said, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, a Kasarvadavali police station official said, the incident came to light after a policeman in charge of the police desk for such permissions noticed a series being filmed along the arterial GB Road on Friday and sensed something amiss.

The official informed PTI, "The constable realised the documents showing permission from the Wagle Estate deputy commissioner of police for the serial shooting were forged. The production manager on the set told the constable that he got the documents from a woman who charged between Rs 2000 and Rs 3000 for them."

According to the PTI report, a probe confirmed the documents, which were purportedly issued on July 5, were fake, after which the woman was reportedly booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for forgery and other offences, the official said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, the Kasarvadavali police station official added, reported PTI.

In another incident, a case has been registered against five civic officials in Thane city, Maharashtra, for allegedly forging documents to implicate a man in a false case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) told PTI on Saturday.

Inspector Vijay Kawle told PTI that the ACB's Thane unit on Friday registered a first information report (FIR) against five staffers of the Thane Municipal Corporation under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other acts.

The accused officials allegedly forged and fabricated fake documents and submitted them in court to implicate a man in false cases for monetary gains, inspector Kawle told PTI.

The matter is being investigated, and no arrests have been made so far, the official said, reported PTI.

In another case of cyber fraud, a 60-year-old man was duped of Rs 30.80 lakh in online cryptocurrency investment fraud, reported PTI, citing police, on Saturday.

Police have registered an FIR against two persons and are conducting investigations.

Nobody has been arrested yet, a Vartak Nagar police station official said.

(With inputs from PTI)