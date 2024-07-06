Thane: Five TMC officials booked for forgery, no arrests so far

The matter is being investigated, and no arrests have been made so far

A case has been registered against five civic officials in Thane city, Maharashtra, for allegedly forging documents to implicate a man in a false case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) told PTI on Saturday.

Inspector Vijay Kawle told PTI that the ACB's Thane unit on Friday registered a first information report (FIR) against five staffers of the Thane Municipal Corporation under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other acts.

The accused officials allegedly forged and fabricated fake documents and submitted them in court to implicate a man in false cases for monetary gains, inspector Kawle told PTI.

The matter is being investigated, and no arrests have been made so far, the official said, reported PTI.

Anti-illegal sand mining operation in Thane

Earlier, the authorities in Thane district of Maharashtra seized and destroyed equipment used for illegal sand mining in the district on June 26, reported the PTI.

The equipment was estimated to be worth Rs 24 lakh.

According to the PTI, the crackdown was conducted by the Bhiwandi sub-divisional office in the area spanning from Kalher to Kon, an official said.

Upon spotting the enforcement team, workers aboard a barge fled the scene. In an attempt to evade capture, the barge's hull was deliberately damaged, rendering it immobile and eventually submerged, he said, as per the news agency.

Efforts to remove the suction pump from Kalher port using a boat were underway, with plans to dismantle and disable it permanently using gas cutters to prevent any future use for illegal activities, the official added, as per the PTI.

Two officials were suspended for failing to stop illegal sand mining

On Friday, two revenue department staffers were suspended for failing to prevent illegal sand mining in the area under their watch in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official told PTI.

Senior officials found signs of rampant illegal sand mining near a river basin in Georai taluka, which prompted action against Purushottam Sudhakar Andhale (mandal adhikari) and Kiran Prabhakar Dandhe (talathi), the official added.

Beed Collector Avinash Pathak reportedly suspended the two for dereliction of duty on Thursday, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)