Thane: Woman held for cheating investors of over Rs 1 crore

The Thane police in Maharashtra have arrested a 53-year-old woman from Pune for allegedly cheating investors of over Rs 1.8 crore, an officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Thane crime branch arrested Shraddha Srikant Palande from Dehu Road of Pune earlier this week, assistant police inspector Jagdish Panhale said.

An offence under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and MPIDA was registered with the Kasarwadavali police station against Shraddha and her husband Srikant Pandurang Palande, who had been on the run for eight months, he said.

