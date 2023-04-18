A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly running a flesh trade racket and three women were rescued during a raid in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Thane: Woman held for operating sex racket; three rescued x 00:00

A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly running a flesh trade racket and three women were rescued during a raid in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The police had received a tip-off that a model was pushing women working in TV serials, web series and the modelling industry into flesh trade, senior inspector Mahesh Patil of the anti-human trafficking cell said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Two civic employees arrested for taking bribe

The police conducted a raid near a hotel on Monday and arrested the accused, he said, adding that three small-time models in their 20s were rescued in the operation.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered against the accused at Rabodi police station, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.