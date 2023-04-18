Thane: Woman held for operating sex racket; three rescued

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 April,2023 01:27 PM IST  |  Thane
A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly running a flesh trade racket and three women were rescued during a raid in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday

A 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly running a flesh trade racket and three women were rescued during a raid in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.


The police had received a tip-off that a model was pushing women working in TV serials, web series and the modelling industry into flesh trade, senior inspector Mahesh Patil of the anti-human trafficking cell said.



The police conducted a raid near a hotel on Monday and arrested the accused, he said, adding that three small-time models in their 20s were rescued in the operation.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered against the accused at Rabodi police station, the official said.

