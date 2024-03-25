Thane: 3 arrested for attempted murder for after assaulting man with sword

Vishal Babbu Kanojia, a 20-year-old college student, was beaten on Sunday night in the Cheranagar in Dombivli after being suspected of hurling a stone

Thane Police arrested three persons for an alleged attempt to murder in the Wagle Estate area, an official said on Monday. According to a report in PTI, the three accused persons Kunal Happan, aged 28, with a sword on Sunday, an official from Wagle Estate Police station told PTI.

He added that the attack escalated into an attempted stabbing.

"Saksham Brijesh Singh (19), Sainath Vijay Gawli (21) and Babu Bhola Sharma (25) have been arrested. They were charged under IPC and Arms Act provisions," the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a jewellery showroom employee has been accused of misappropriating 1.5 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.05 crore, a Thane police official stated on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by the jewellery showroom owner, the accused had been working at the establishment for the past two years and was responsible for storing gold in the cupboard at the end of each day said Naupada police station senior inspector Abhay Mahajan, per the PTI report.

"After a check by the owner, it was discovered that 70 gold items under the direct supervision of the accused had gone missing. No arrests have been made yet," he further told the news agency.

Another PTI report stated that a cloth merchant from Bhiwandi in Thane district was allegedly swindled off over Rs 1 crore by two Ahmedabad-based traders. The report cited the FIR stating that the accused persons, identified as Bhavesh Kesur and Alpesh Patel, purchased goods from the merchant regularly and originally paid their bills on time. However, they failed to make payments of Rs 1.14 crore from September 2023 and now, according to an official statement to PTI.

Reportedly, the Bhiwandi police station filed a cheating case against the couple on Sunday, but no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, another man has been accused of defrauding individuals by receiving Rs 76 lakh for a land tract in Uran, Navi Mumbai, but failed to finalise the transaction, a police officer said on Monday.

According to the official, the investigation was opened on Saturday following a complaint filed by a 52-year-old man from Dombivli, Thane.

With PTI inputs