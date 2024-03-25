Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane 3 arrested for attempted murder for after assaulting man with sword
<< Back to Elections 2024

Thane: 3 arrested for attempted murder for after assaulting man with sword

Updated on: 25 March,2024 03:50 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Vishal Babbu Kanojia, a 20-year-old college student, was beaten on Sunday night in the Cheranagar in Dombivli after being suspected of hurling a stone

Thane: 3 arrested for attempted murder for after assaulting man with sword

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Thane: 3 arrested for attempted murder for after assaulting man with sword
x
00:00

Thane Police arrested three persons for an alleged attempt to murder in the Wagle Estate area, an official said on Monday. According to a report in PTI, the three accused persons Kunal Happan, aged 28, with a sword on Sunday, an official from Wagle Estate Police station told PTI. 


He added that the attack escalated into an attempted stabbing. 


"Saksham Brijesh Singh (19), Sainath Vijay Gawli (21) and Babu Bhola Sharma (25) have been arrested. They were charged under IPC and Arms Act provisions," the official told PTI. 


Meanwhile, in another incident, a jewellery showroom employee has been accused of misappropriating 1.5 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.05 crore, a Thane police official stated on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by the jewellery showroom owner, the accused had been working at the establishment for the past two years and was responsible for storing gold in the cupboard at the end of each day said Naupada police station senior inspector Abhay Mahajan, per the PTI report. 

"After a check by the owner, it was discovered that 70 gold items under the direct supervision of the accused had gone missing. No arrests have been made yet," he further told the news agency. 

Another PTI report stated that a cloth merchant from Bhiwandi in Thane district was allegedly swindled off over Rs 1 crore by two Ahmedabad-based traders. The report cited the FIR stating that the accused persons, identified as Bhavesh Kesur and Alpesh Patel, purchased goods from the merchant regularly and originally paid their bills on time. However, they failed to make payments of Rs 1.14 crore from September 2023 and now, according to an official statement to PTI. 

Reportedly, the Bhiwandi police station filed a cheating case against the couple on Sunday, but no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, another man has been accused of defrauding individuals by receiving Rs 76 lakh for a land tract in Uran, Navi Mumbai, but failed to finalise the transaction, a police officer said on Monday.

According to the official, the investigation was opened on Saturday following a complaint filed by a 52-year-old man from Dombivli, Thane.

With PTI inputs

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dombivli thane crime Crime News mumbai crime news maharashtra thane
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK